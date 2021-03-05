Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

JOHANNESBURG - The five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will go on trial on 25 October.

They appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning, where it was announced that pretrial hearings will take place on 19 July.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

ALSO READ: NPA confident it's prosecuting right people in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

ACCUSED DENY INVOLVEMENT IN MEYIWA'S MURDER

The case took another dramatic turn last year when the alleged killers told the court that they had nothing to do with Meyiwa's murder and that the real attackers were still on the loose.

In November, last year, the accused once again insisted that they had nothing to do with the footballer’s murder and the real killers remained free.

Five men were charged with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery for Meyiwa’s murder.

They were arrested on 26 October 2020, exactly six years after the crime was committed in Vosloorus.

READ: Senzo Meyiwa's brother pleased court process in murder case finally under way

Earlier in October, an indictment was released by police with Khumalo being cited as having communicated with the murder suspects.

READ: One Meyiwa murder-accused contacted Kelly Khumalo: Leaked NPA doc

The document citing that Khumalo was released on the police’s media group, but a request was then made to delete it. In the indictment released by the NPA, Khumalo’s name featured in the death of the father of her child.

Some of the details in the investigation document included pointing-outs by accused one, which fit in with the facts of the case.

Additionally, the NPA wanted an explanation as to why EMPD officials transported the five accused suspects for confession and not the South African Police Service.

The charge sheet also revealed that accused number five communicated telephonically with Khumalo and that it was mentioned that there was a lender who gave Khumalo money to “ostensibly pay hitmen and that this lender was pestering her for the repayment of this loan”.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.