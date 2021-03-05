SA pupils travel for more than 1 hour to school, travel survey finds

Pupils using trains travel for about 91 minutes, those using buses spend around 59 minutes while it takes pupils using taxis 51 minutes on average to get to school every morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Household Travel Survey has found that pupils who use public transport experience long travel times of up to more than an hour every morning in South Africa.

The survey was released by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke on Thursday.

It found that more than a quarter of the country's population walks to their destination.

The survey has painted a depressing picture of South African’s travel patterns and transport challenges.

Over 17 million citizens walk all the way to their destinations, mostly for work and to educational institutions.

Maluleke said pupils were spending too much time travelling: “So, you have learners that are travelling very early, and when they do, they travel for more than an hour.”

