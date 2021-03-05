Ramaphosa accepts NW DPP Moipone Noko's resignation from NPA

Last year, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi requested that Presidenr Ramaphosa institute an inquiry into Moipone Noko's fitness to hold office and to suspend her pending the outcome of the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted North West Director of Public Prosecutions Moipone Noko's resignation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Last year, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi requested that Ramaphosa institute an inquiry into Noko's fitness to hold office and to suspend her pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The president requested Noko to provide reasons why she should not be suspended but, instead, last month she requested permission to step down.

Noko came under fire for decisions she took on high-profile cases while holding the same post in KwaZulu-Natal.

The national director's request for an inquiry into Noko's fitness to hold office followed the publication of the De Kock report.

The report was compiled by an expert panel to review the authorisations of advocates Nomcobo Jiba and Shaun Abrahams to institute a racketeering prosecution against former Hawks head, Johan Booysen, and other police officials.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.