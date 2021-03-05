Over 15,000 COVID vaccines administered to healthcare workers in WC

The Western Cape Health Department said it anticipated it would be able to cover 40% of healthcare workers over the eight-week period with the limited doses being received.

CAPE TOWN - More than 15,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers in the Western Cape.

The provincial health department said more than 6,000 doses were received on 28 February and 6,900 doses would be delivered on Saturday.

There are currently five sites where vaccines are being administered, three more will go online before 15 March.

However, there have been concerns around some people who are not on the list who have received vouchers.

The Department of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem said: "We are working with the national department in trying to resolve this, as you can imagine, it's under their control."

The department said the sequencing of staff was according to age, vulnerability by comorbidities and risk of exposure.

