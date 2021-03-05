Mtsweni-Tsipane vows to intensify roll out of Mpumalanga IDP in Sopa

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane said that strong, vibrant and strategic partnerships with the private sector, labour and NGOs would help the African National Congress (ANC) government deliver on its mandate to residents in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane said that this year her government would intensify the roll out of the province’s industrial development plan, the Nkomazi special economic zone as well as an international fresh produce market.

Mtsweni-Tsipane delivered her State of the Province Address on Friday.

Unemployment in Mpumalanga now stands at 33%, with 134,000 people having lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and the shutting down of several sectors.

The premier said that 49,000 people gained their jobs back when some of the economic restrictions were lifted.

Mpumalanga, like several parts of the country, is still reeling from the shock of COVID-19 and a protracted lockdown.

Premier Mtsweni-Tsipane said that several sectors, including tourism, construction, manufacturing, transport and communication were hit hard by the pandemic.

Agriculture was the least affected, with the premier saying that this was due to the continued demand for agricultural products throughout the country.

