More than 92,000 healthcare workers vaccinated since start of rollout - Dept

The department said that thousand of healthcare workers had been immunised in the past 16 days, with a target to reach 100,000 by the end of Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Less than a month after South Africa launched its vaccination programme against COVID-19, the Health Department said that more than 92,000 healthcare workers in the country had been vaccinated.

The department hosted a joint briefing on the progress of the national vaccine rollout.

The department said that thousand of healthcare workers had been immunised in the past 16 days, with a target to reach 100,000 by the end of Friday.

Vaccinations for public and private healthcare workers started in Gauteng last month with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rolled out as part of governments phased approach.

GALLERY: Day 1 of South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Business for South Africa’s Stavros Nicolaou said that despite limited planning time and a change in implementation from the AstraZeneca vaccine to Johnson & Johnson, the programme had yielded positive results so far.

"To date, it's closer to 100,000 now and one-third of those are private sector healthcare workers, so understanding all of that, if one were to aggregate what we understand the country has committed to, across Pfizer and J&J, we would be able to receive enough doses for 6 million lives by the end of June."

With over 21,000 healthcare workers vaccinated, Gauteng is leading with the highest number of jabs administered while the Northern Cape has recorded the least.

WATCH: National vaccine rollout finally gets under way

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.