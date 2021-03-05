More suspects arrested in connection with Kraaifontein police murders

The latest arrests were revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

CAPE TOWN - More suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent murders of two police officers in Kraaifontein.

A 32-year-old man has already appeared in court for allegedly shooting Sergeant Mnakwazi Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast last weekend.

an intelligence-led police operation resulted in arrest of 9 suspects for the possession of unlicensed firearms in Khayelitsha. 2 of the firearms found have been positively identified to belong to 2 slain Kraaifontein police members

On Thursday night, an intelligence-led police operation resulted in nine arrests in Khayelitsha.

The suspects were taken into custody for being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Two of the firearms were then identified as those of the police officers murdered in Kraaifontein last weekend.

Cele said that the latest developments were thanks to combined efforts from various departments within the SAPS.

He also reiterated a call for harsher punishment for those guilty of attacks on police officers.

