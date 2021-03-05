Mokgethi commends Gauteng healthcare workers for bravery in COVID-19 fight

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said that the province went beyond the call of duty.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has commended healthcare workers for their bravery in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said that the province went beyond the call of duty.

Reflecting on the year since the outbreak of COVID-19 here at home, Mokgethi said that there were challenges and opportunities, adding that the health system had been improved beyond the pandemic.

"This has been a period that has seen a display of resilience and innovation at individual hospital levels. This is just an example of the many pockets of excellence that have emerged out of the province's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

