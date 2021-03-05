Mkhize praises South Africans for helping curb spread of COVID-19

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an address at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg where the country’s first COVID-19 patient was treated.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has commended South Africans for their role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 and said that these efforts had eased pressure on the healthcare system.

Friday marks exactly one year since the minister confirmed the country’s first COVID-19 case.

Churches, sports organisations, and entertainment companies have all had to downscale since the confirmation of South Africa’s first COVID-19 case.

Minister Zweli Mkhize commended these and other sectors in society for adhering to lockdown regulations, saying that he understood that this came at a great financial cost.

“We want to say thank you to South African’s because these were the events that were identified as having the risk of being super-spreaders,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize said that the government would maintain the fight against COVID-19-related corruption.

“We also have had to deal with issues and allegations of corruption associated with PPEs and we want to say that we will continue our commitment to fight against those kinds of irregularities."

In the meantime, Mkhize has welcomed an SIU probe into reports that a family friend and a former secretary scored millions of rands in tender contracts from his department.

