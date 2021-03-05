Driving school officials to march to RTMC, dept offices over booking system

Members of The National Driving School Association are unhappy about the online booking system which they say is inefficient.

JOHANNESBURG - Frustrated driving school operators are expected to march to the offices of the Transport Department and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Friday morning.

Members of the National Driving School Association are unhappy about the online booking system, which they say was inefficient.

Last Friday, they staged a demonstration at 38 licencing centres in Gauteng demanding the online portal be scrapped.

The march is expected to start at 10 am in Midrand at the RTMC offices and will then move to the Department of Transport in Pretoria.

The association’s Abel Mositsa said: “And it looks like these people are not interested in our issues, that’s why we are marching to the Department of Transport and we have decided to close the building of the RTMC until they respond to our memorandum.”

The association said it would continue with its demonstrations on Monday and Tuesday.

