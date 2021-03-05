Driving School Association wants transport dept to fix online booking system

Last month, the group handed over a memorandum to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) demanding that they make more online booking slots available for privately operated driving schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Driving School Association has on Friday been protesting and demanding the Department of Transport sort out its online booking system.

A group of driving school owners is currently at the department's offices in Centurion where they want to put emphasis on their urgent plight for help.

They also planned to march on the RTMC offices in Johannesburg.

Chairperson of the National Driving School Association Abel Mositsa said: “We are here demanding answers. We have sent a memorandum to the Department of Transport on 15 February and they did not respond to our memorandum. We are striking for three days, demanding our memorandum be responded to.”

