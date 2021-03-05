De Lille, Mchunu visit families of boys who drowned at Mamelodi quarry site

The boys, aged 4 and 7, drowned last Saturday while playing in the unsecured road construction site.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has visited the families of two children who drowned in a quarry in Mamelodi.

The boys, aged 4 and 7, drowned last Saturday while playing in the unsecured road construction site.

The implicated construction company has since erected a wired fence around the area, four days after the tragedy.

READ: 2 Mamelodi mothers want justice after their children drown in quarry

De Lille was accompanied by Public Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, who said that the government was saddened by what has happened.

“I mean you can come and build a school here, it can take several months to build a new school, but it doesn’t mean that the community must pay for that particular service via the lives of their children,” said Mchunu.

#MamelodiDrowning The families of 2 boys from the Kopanong Informal Settlement in Mamelodi are demanding answers after 2 boys aged 7 and 4 drowned in an unsecured quarry at a road construction site along the K54 which forms part of the upgrading of the Solomon Mahlangu Drive. TK pic.twitter.com/3HHyvcDrfF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2021

#MamelodiDrowning The quarry which the 2 boys drowned in on Saturday. TK pic.twitter.com/Un6NmOvZTz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2021

The children will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.