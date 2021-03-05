Corruption case against ex-EC Health MEC Gomba, co-accused postponed to May

Her co-accused include former Buffalo City municipal officials and they allegedly swindled the municipality of R10 million.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and several others have made another court appearance in connection with fraud and corruption around Nelson Mandela's funeral in 2013.

Gomba was fired last month and is out on bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Sipho Ngwema: "The Nelson Mandela funeral corruption matter has been postponed. The date scheduled is the 11th of May 2021. It's a provisional date for merit consultation management of pre-trial matters and possible determination of a trial date."

