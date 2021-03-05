Cape Town Cycle Tour goes virtual for 2021

Organisers are offering two new initiatives this year – the Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour will use the FulGaz Virtual Cycling platform and will offer cyclists the opportunity to ride the tour's 109km route via the app, which features high-quality footage of the route filmed on a GoPro camera.

CAPE TOWN - Cyclists might not be able to physically participate in the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour this year due to COVID-19, but the event will take place with a bit of a twist.

Organisers are offering two new initiatives this year – the Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour will use the FulGaz Virtual Cycling platform and will offer cyclists the opportunity to ride the tour's 109-kilometer route via the app, which features high-quality footage of the route filmed on a GoPro camera.

We're excited to give you a glimpse of what the Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour experience will feel like on the FulGaz Virtual Cycling Platform. #cycletour109

More info: https://t.co/cG3Ybgr2p1 pic.twitter.com/phWU3GLffP — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) February 5, 2021

Entries for the 1st Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour open on Monday, 15 February at 1PM!

🎉 8-14 March 2021

🚵‍♀️ 3 Stages

🚲 109km



More info👉 https://t.co/uFQY1w2qM0

Enter here 👉 https://t.co/wu77HzaBvi pic.twitter.com/p4VnbaS6gw — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) February 12, 2021

“We have gone out and filmed the actual Cycle Tour route from the actual perspective of a bicycle. So it was filmed from a GoPro on the front of a bike. And you need a virtual indoor trainer linked to the app and then you can physically ride around the Cycle Tour,” said Cape Town Cycle Tour race director David Bellairs.

Bellairs explains the second initiative: “You can ride anywhere in the world continuously 109km and you will be recognised for having participated in a virtual tour. The key is it’s 109km in one go”.

It starts on Saturday and ends next week Sunday.

