Bonnievale authorities continue search for escaped crocodiles

Twenty-seven crocodiles have been recaptured and returned to the facility after they escaped on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are on Friday still trying to capture crocodiles that escaped from a breeding farm outside Bonnievale.

The juvenile crocodiles managed to escape through a hole in a wired fence - and they range from 1.2m to 1.5 metres in sizes.

Cape Nature's Petro van Rhyn said it was not yet known how many managed to get out of the farm.

"Cape Nature is leading a collective effort with the facility owner, local landowners, and the South African Police Service to recapture these crocodiles. Recapturing efforts include setting up main trap cages with bait on the riverside of the Breede River."

