Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder case denied bail

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of masterminding the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule has been denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane - the man who admitted to killing Pule, had implicated him.

In June last year, Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in the open veld in Roodepoort.

She had been stabbed multiple times and was eight months pregnant at the time.

