AfriForum's Nel frustrated that Meyiwa murder mastermind not arrested yet

There appears to be a conflict of opinion between Nel and the prosecution, who are now treating the incident as a robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, Gerrie Nel, has expressed his frustration that the alleged mastermind behind the killing of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has not been arrested yet.

Nel is representing the former Bafana Bafana captain’s family.

There appears to be a conflict of opinion between Nel and the prosecution, who are now treating the incident as a robbery.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

The five accused appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday, with their case rolled over to 19 July for a pre-trial hearing while the trial is expected to start on 25 October in the High Court.

READ: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October

Last year, a police docket posted on an official WhatsApp group mentioned an alleged mastermind behind Meyiwa’s killing.

However, nothing has happened since.

Advocate Nel said that he did not understand why the person was not in the dock today.

"I've been informed that there's a mastermind. I took steps, I wrote letters to the NPA saying that I'm utterly disappointed that we don't have a mastermind here. I don't understand that."

He said that it was shocking that the State was ready to go for trial without finalising its investigation.

The accused have been charged with murder with aggravating circumstances, among other charges but still maintain their innocence.

WATCH: Senzo Meyiwa murder case transferred to High Court for trial

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.