A mentor for young journalists: media industry remembers Karima Brown

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the media fraternity has reflected on the legacy that Karima Brown has left behind with some saying that she opened doors for young, up-and-coming journalists.



Brown was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

She passed away from COVID-19-related complications.

Those in attendance have hailed her as an incredible journalist whose passing is a great loss to the industry.

The news of Brown's death came as a devastating shock to her family, friends and colleagues who valued her thought-provoking and hard-hitting journalism for over two decades.

My dear friend Karima Brown passed away this morning from covid-19. I am devastated. Broken.



Below is the official statement on behalf of her family. pic.twitter.com/RPMbPO2UAM Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 4, 2021

Karima Brown believed in me when I was a young journalist hired to be part of the Labour Hub. She always encouraged me to ask hard questions and understand the story beyond the surface. She always told me how proud she was of me when I joined eNCA. A fighter. Rest Aunty K. Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) March 4, 2021

It takes guts to be a woman with strong opinions.



Rest in Peace Karima Brown Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 4, 2021

During a sombre private burial ceremony, which was held in accordance with Islamic rites, close friend and journalist Faith Daniels said the late media personality was passionate and made no secret of her activism.

“She will open her heart to whoever is in need by doing things for other people.”

While Brown has been known for her fierce journalistic style, she has also been described by eNCA journalist Aviwe Mtila as a friend and mentor who grew talent within the industry.

“She went the extra mile to get to know you on a personal level while on a professional level, she was just a fearless journalist that didn’t fear asking those questions.”

Brown has also been hailed for supporting the careers of many young female journalists.

