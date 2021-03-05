20°C / 22°C
Go

A mentor for young journalists: media industry remembers Karima Brown

Brown was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetry in Johannesburg on Thursday in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

FILE: Former Independent Group Executive Editor Karima Brown. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Former Independent Group Executive Editor Karima Brown. Picture: Facebook.com.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the media fraternity has reflected on the legacy that Karima Brown has left behind with some saying that she opened doors for young, up-and-coming journalists.

Brown was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

She passed away from COVID-19-related complications.

ALSO READ: After Karima Brown's death, Cope wants journos added to frontline workers' list

Those in attendance have hailed her as an incredible journalist whose passing is a great loss to the industry.

The news of Brown's death came as a devastating shock to her family, friends and colleagues who valued her thought-provoking and hard-hitting journalism for over two decades.

During a sombre private burial ceremony, which was held in accordance with Islamic rites, close friend and journalist Faith Daniels said the late media personality was passionate and made no secret of her activism.

“She will open her heart to whoever is in need by doing things for other people.”

While Brown has been known for her fierce journalistic style, she has also been described by eNCA journalist Aviwe Mtila as a friend and mentor who grew talent within the industry.

“She went the extra mile to get to know you on a personal level while on a professional level, she was just a fearless journalist that didn’t fear asking those questions.”

Brown has also been hailed for supporting the careers of many young female journalists.

