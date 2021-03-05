96 more COVID deaths take SA’s toll to 50,462

There have also been 1,404 new infections over the past 24 hours, meaning the country's known caseload now stands at 1 517 666.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health says 96 more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

This means the death toll now stands at 50,462.

Over 1.4 million people have recuperated, putting SA's recovery rate at 94.6%.

On the vaccine front, 92,029 healthcare workers have so far been inoculated.

