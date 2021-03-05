3 men arrested in Mfuleni for possession of unlicenced guns

Three men have been arrested after they were caught in possession of unlicenced firearms in the Wesbank area.

CAPE TOWN - More unlicenced firearms have been taken off the streets of Cape Town.

One of them also faces extortion charges.

On Thursday, members of the anti-gang unit and Mfuleni police apprehended a 34-year-old man after they found a revolver in his wendy house.

#sapsWC Yesterday Mfuleni #SAPS, Anti-Gang Unit & Crime Prevention Unit arrested several suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms & ammunition. All suspects will appear in Blue Downs Magistrates Court for various crimes, once charged. TMhttps://t.co/YM38QI5l3y pic.twitter.com/LuEhR8S5bT SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 5, 2021

The police's Frederick van Wyk said that they acted on a tip-off.

In two separate arrests in the same community, two more suspects were taken into custody.

"Members of the anti-gang unit arrested a 31-year-old man found to be in possession of a homemade firearm and two R1 rifle rounds. The suspect was also charged for extortion. IN another incident the members also arrested a 26-year-old man in possession of an imitation firearm."

