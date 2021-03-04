Zondo investigators, lawyers not paid for 5 months: report

The 'Business Day' is reporting that the secretary of the commission Itumeleng Mosala blames it on delayed disbursements from Treasury and said arrangements were in place to get money.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged investigators who are unearthing evidence of state capture for the Zondo commission haven’t been paid since October.



The Business Day is on Thursday reporting that the secretary of the commission Itumeleng Mosala blames it on delayed disbursements from Treasury and said arrangements were in place to get money.



The Zondo investigators and lawyers haven’t received their pay for five months now.



It’s being reported that some of them have resorted to taking outside work while others are effectively operating as volunteers at the state capture inquiry.



Mosala has told the Business Day that funding the commission was expecting from government had been slow even though it was confirmed.



More funding allocated for the final report has also not been released even though the commission was expected to begin that work at the end of this month.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed to Parliament on Wednesday that an additional R63 million was approved for the commission, bringing its total expenditure to R800 million.



The High Court has approved a three-month extension for the commission to June and Mosala said plans were under way to get funding and investigators would be paid soon.

