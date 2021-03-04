In 2017, she blew the whistle on how Trillian’s management consulting arm earned money by introducing international companies to state-owned enterprises

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing Eskom-related evidence from the former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson on Thursday morning.

In 2017, she blew the whistle on how Trillian’s management consulting arm earned money by introducing international companies to state-owned enterprises. For this, the fledgling firm made millions off parastatals like Eskom.

WATCH LIVE: Bianca Goodson gives Eskom-related evidence at Zondo inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.