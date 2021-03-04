Several roads in Soweto blocked due to protest over electricity

Elias Motsoaledi Road has been cordoned off with rocks and stones.

JOHANNESBURG - Several roads are being blocked in Soweto where a group of residents are protesting on Wednesday morning.



Joburg Metro Police estimate that around 50 residents are taking part in the protest so far.

They're angry over the lack of electricity supply in their community.

The JMPD's Wayne Minaar has urged motorists to find alternative routes.

