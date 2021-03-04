Sanef remembers Karima Brown as a fearless reporter

Brown passed away on Thursday morning after suffering from COVID-19 complications.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has expressed sadness at the passing of journalist Karima Brown, saying that she was revered by many and known for her fearlessness.

Brown - who hosted The Fix on eNCA and was a former 702 presenter - had been hospitalised for a number of weeks.

Sanef said that she would be remembered for, among many things, taking on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after he had published her cellphone number on Twitter and accused her of sending spies to an EFF meeting. She sued him and won.

Sanef said that the case was a significant building block for an environment where journalists could do their work and report without fear or favour and hold the powerful to account.

