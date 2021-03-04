Ramaphosa: Traditional leadership must be at forefront of land reform

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that traditional leadership must be at the forefront of both land reform and the agrarian revolution.

Ramaphosa was addressing the official opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament on Thursday as he traditionally does every year.

President Ramaphosa has addressed the land issue at the opening of the National House of Traditional every year since he became president.

But due to the pandemic, he said that consultations with traditional leaders did not happen.

"It is a great pity that this important work was interrupted by COVID-19. We will need to be creative about consultation mechanisms under the new conditions that COVID-19 has imposed on us."

Ramaphosa again promised a presidential summit on land, which he mentioned in his address to the leaders last year.

“We remain committed to hosting the presidential summit on land and it is critical that we resuscitate the initial plans to convene provincial engagements beforehand."

He said that the National House partnered with the Solidarity Fund to implement the Farming Inputs Voucher Project, which helped mitigate the impact of the pandemic on traditional farming communities.

