Private health workers to continue receiving jabs at govt facilities for now

This is to make sure that healthcare workers are vaccinated as soon as possible.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hospital Association of South Africa on Thursday said some workers at private hospitals would continue to receive coronavirus vaccinations at public facilities for now.

This is to make sure that healthcare workers are vaccinated as soon as possible.

However, the association has announced that 13 private hospitals have been added to a list of sites currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers.

READ: A list of all the COVID-19 vaccine sites across South Africa

Government has confirmed that it’s secured 11 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

And in addition to this, 20 million doses are coming from Pfizer, 12 million from the Covax facility and talks are ongoing with the African Union acquire more.

Medical aids have also approached international suppliers but have been unsuccessful.

Profmed chief executive Craig Comrie said: “I think the real crux of the matter is that the only way to get vaccines from the manufactures is by a government purchasing system.”

READ: South Africa likely to miss herd immunity target - scientist

He said international companies were only looking for a large-scale order for now: “There is many of us in the industry that have tried to engage the vaccine manufacturers with some significant failure. They are speaking with private industries and looking at negotiating contracts in the range of 10 million-plus.”

However, a number of medical aids have indicated that they will continue to talk to suppliers.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.