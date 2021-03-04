Police on high alert after fake vaccines stored in SA by international syndicate

In November last year, the police arrested four foreign nationals at a warehouse in Germiston where they found thousands of fake vaccines and masks meant for the black market.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Thursday said they were on high alert and were constantly on the lookout for any information about fake COVID-19 vaccines being stored in South Africa by an international syndicate.

In November last year, the police arrested four foreign nationals at a warehouse in Germiston where they found thousands of fake vaccines and masks meant for the black market.

Details about those arrests only came to light this week.

Local authorities worked closely with Interpol and Chinese police as the counterfeit vaccines were imported from China.

READ MORE: Fake covid-19 vaccines seized in South Africa, China - Interpol

The accused are currently out on bail of between R100,000 and R150,000 bail but they'll be back in court on 28 May.

The police's Brenda Murudili said: “There has been an alert that was issued by Interpol prior to this discovery, so the police have always been on the alert including intelligence as well. So, it is something we are continuously looking for.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.