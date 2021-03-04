Police officer, motorist killed in botched hijackings in Umkomaas

The police said that the officer was killed by unknown gunmen near a secondary school in the Roseneath area.

DURBAN - A 65-year-old police captain and a 33-year-old year man were killed in what appeared to have been a series of botched hijackings in Umkomaas, south of Durban.

He was making his way to work.

UPDATE: Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili says a police officer was killed earlier today by suspected hijackers. The suspects fled from the scene but met with an accident. They then abandoned their vehicle and hijacked another vehicle. The owner was killed. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/fh27G7017n EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2021

Two people have been killed in what appears to be unrelated incidents in Umkomaas, south of Dbn.



KZN Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says police are still gathering information on the matters.



Both crime scenes are still active. This is a developing story. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/6vH8ozgUTy EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2021

The police’s Brenda Muridili said that gunmen opened fire on the policemen.

"It’s reported that the member had slowed down at a speed hump when a vehicle came from behind with four occupants and started firing shots at his vehicle. He was unfortunately declared dead on the scene."

She said that after this incident, the suspects then fled the scene and a high-speed chase ensued with the police.

"They crashed onto a truck and abandoned their vehicle. They then hijacked a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man, who was fatally shot."

Muridili said that the suspects were still at large.

