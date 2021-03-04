20°C / 22°C
Police officer, motorist killed in botched hijackings in Umkomaas

The police said that the officer was killed by unknown gunmen near a secondary school in the Roseneath area.

Police at the scene of a fatal hijacking in Umkomaas on 4 March 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
Police at the scene of a fatal hijacking in Umkomaas on 4 March 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
17 minutes ago

DURBAN - A 65-year-old police captain and a 33-year-old year man were killed in what appeared to have been a series of botched hijackings in Umkomaas, south of Durban.

He was making his way to work.

The police’s Brenda Muridili said that gunmen opened fire on the policemen.

"It’s reported that the member had slowed down at a speed hump when a vehicle came from behind with four occupants and started firing shots at his vehicle. He was unfortunately declared dead on the scene."

She said that after this incident, the suspects then fled the scene and a high-speed chase ensued with the police.

"They crashed onto a truck and abandoned their vehicle. They then hijacked a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man, who was fatally shot."

Muridili said that the suspects were still at large.

