Permits reviewing committee will create greater accountability - Mtsoaledi

The minister announced that the committee will be vetting several categories of permits and visas issued since 2004 to crack down on fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday said the ministerial committee tasked with reviewing permits and visas issued by his department would create greater transparency and accountability.

The minister announced that the committee will be vetting several categories of permits and visas issued since 2004 to crack down on fraud and corruption.

Motsoaledi said the probe by the team of experts would determine whether the permits were issued to a qualifying person and if all immigration laws were adhered to.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs to resume some services suspended under level 3 lockdown

The minister has appointed a team of experts to review several categories of permits and visas issued in the past 17 years when the Immigration Act came into force to determine if they were granted legally.

Motsoaledi said all permanent residence permits, corporate permits - especially in the mining industry - study visas, citizen naturalisation, and retirement visas issued over this period would be examined.

“People participate in this corrupt activity and claim not to be aware that the document that they are carrying is fraudulent. The task team will investigate how such documents were obtained and who within the department has issued that irregularly”.

Motsoaledi said the investigation followed several cases involving prominent people who were found to have illegal documents.

This includes pastor Timothy Omotoso, who is facing charges of rape, human trafficking and sexual abuse.

And self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary who entered South Africa and conducted business while on visitor visas, using fraudulent residency papers.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.