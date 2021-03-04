Oh croc! Unknown number of crocodiles on the loose in Bonnievale area

Cape Nature, the South African Police Service as well as landowners in the Cape Winelands District scoured the region on Wednesday hoping to find all the reptiles.

CAPE TOWN - A large number of Nile crocodiles have escaped from a commercial breeding farm in the Bonnievale area.

They managed to recapture about 20 of the crocs, which range from about 1.2 to 1.5 metres in length.



Local government MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said they were not quite sure how many more of these crocodiles were still on the loose.

“They have found their way into the Breede River, which is close to the vicinity where these crocodiles escaped. Cages and traps have been set to catch the escapees who remain on the run.”

