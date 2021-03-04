Mayor Bhanga to establish committee to appeal PE, Uitenhage name changes

Last week, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa signed off on a decision to rename Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha and Uitenhage to Kariega, among other name changes.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Wednesday announced that it planned to establish a multi-sectoral committee to appeal against the renaming of Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage.

During Wednesday's press briefing, the municipality's Mayor Nqaba Bhanga said that he had heeded the public outcry regarding the name changes and would submit a formal complaint to Mthethwa.

@nbhanga: These name changes were gazetted on 23 February 2021.



I am therefore in the process of establishing a multi-sectoral committee to support the objection process. Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) March 4, 2021

Eastern Cape residents who have objections to recently gazetted name changes for various towns and public places in the province still have an opportunity to flag their queries.

The Eastern Cape Arts and Culture Department's spokesperson Andile Nduna said people would write to the national minister.

“People or communities that want to object to the names can write to the minister and have 30 days since the names have been gazzetted to air their unhappiness or wherever they feel aggrieved by the process.”

@nbhanga: We have also written to the Provincial Geographical Names Committee (PGNC) requesting documentation with regards to the process followed and minutes of meetings where the names were discussed. Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) March 4, 2021

@nbhanga: The purpose of this committee is to compile a report with objections and suggestions, and submit it to the Minister within the 30-day objection period. Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) March 4, 2021

