Motshekga, DA clash in debate over matric pass rate

The DA said that the Department of Basic Education seemed comfortable with what it called 'mediocre' standards.

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and the Democratic Alliance (DA) clashed over what the official opposition called the "real matric" pass rate.

The National Assembly on Thursday debated a motion brought by the DA which questioned the matric pass rate.

The party maintained that the matric pass rate was 44.1% and not the official 76.2%.

The party's education spokesperson, Baxolile Nodada, said that the department failed to take into consideration those who dropped out of the schooling system since 2018.

"As the DA, we used the grade 10 registrations for the particlar matric year, in this case, 2018, when there were over 997,000 learners registered and if you compared this number with the number of matrics that passed the examination at just over 440,000."

Minister Motshekga hit back, saying that the DA raised the issue every year.

She said that the objective was to undermine the African National Congress (ANC).

Motshekga said that the pass rate only included those who have written matric exams.

"To come with all these frivolous speculation on the pass rate, counting kids from grade 10 who have not sat for exams and say they have failed, you only fail if you have written. I think that must be quite clear."

