Molefe: I went back to Eskom because I was asked by authorities

Molefe has on Wednesday told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he didn’t know anything about plans to make him finance minister.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said the reason he went back to the company even though he had left after his reputation was tainted was because he was asked by authorities.

But he said he didn’t initiate his return when that plan failed.

Molefe told the state capture commission he had taken early retirement following corruption allegations made by the Public Protector.

Then he accepted the offer to become a member of Parliament for the African National Congress.

Molefe said the reason he only lasted two months was because his early retirement was questioned.

The commission put to Molefe: “The evidence given on affidavit given by Mr [Gwede] Mantashe, Ms Jessie Duarte and Dr Zweli Mkhize that he mentioned your name as the person that he wanted to replace Mr [Pravin] Gordhan, that’s what they’ve said.”

Molefe responded: “I was not there, I never said anything I was not present.”

Molefe said he returned to Eskom because the legal opinion given to the minister to resolve the pension payout was for him to go back to his position as CEO.

