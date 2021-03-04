Limpopo health workers to go on strike on Monday over new roster system

They're angry over the new roster system, which they say is being implemented without consultation affecting their working conditions and leading to unfair treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo health workers, including doctors and nurses, are planning to go on strike on Monday.

They're angry over the new roster system, which they say was being implemented without consultation, affecting their working conditions and leading to unfair treatment.

The unions insist it’s a protected strike even though health workers are an essential service.

Nehawu's provincial chairperson Calvin Tshamano said they would be meeting with government again on Thursday.

“If you say workers must come to work for overtime, you must have the necessary budget to pay them. You can’t call a person to work overtime and say you’re going to pay them with hours.”

The Limpopo Health Department said they had spent nearly R2 billion on overtime over the past two years, accusing workers of manipulating the roster system.

It’s a claim they had vehemently denied.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.