Journalist Karima Brown dies from COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist, analyst and broadcaster Karima Brown has died from COVID- 19 related complications on Thursday.

Brown was admitted to hospital last month where she was receiving treatment for the virus. eNCA anchor Dan Moyane broke the news on Thursday morning.

She held many senior positions in the South African media industry, including executive editor for the Independent Group and political editor at Business Day.

Brown hosted a number of broadcasting shows, most recently The Fix on eNCA, which aired on Sundays. She was a former 702 talk show host and hosted a show on CNBC Africa. Brown was also a political commentator.

Her family, in a statement released on Thursday morning, described her as prolific.

“[She was] also and more importantly a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter, and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles.”

The family said she would be buried in accordance with Islamic traditions.

“A small number of invited persons will attend the funeral and all COVID-19 regulations will be observed.”

They said an announcement would be made in due time about a more public memorial service.

Still battling to wrap my mind around the news that Karima Brown is no more. This shocked me to the core. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. Thank you for your fearless commitment to necessary conversations #KarimaBrown #RIPKarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/M2RaUHeYz3 Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 4, 2021

#Cosatu sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the host of #TheFix, #KarimaBrown. May her soul rest in peace #HambaKahleKarimaBrown @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) March 4, 2021

Karima was a very resourceful & seasoned journalist. It is in the nature of the job that we would at times differ with her. However she most definitely left a mark in the history of SA journalism. Never feared to be controversial. We will remember her. RIP Ntuthuko Makhombothi (@IamMakhombothi) March 4, 2021

#KarimaBrown was a significant voice in South Africas political and media landscape. She was always willing to fight from the trenches. Her politics and her opinions were often controversial but she always made you think beyond the obvious. A huge loss to South Africa Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) March 4, 2021

Ms Karima Browns passing is sudden and heartbreaking. She was a brilliant journalist and now broadcaster. Sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends and colleagues. South African media has lost one of its loudest voice - Ill miss our robust engagements. pic.twitter.com/kYXd7Ujz22 Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 4, 2021

When I mulled the idea of becoming a broadcaster #KarimaBrown and Sue Valentine were my editors at @SAfmRadio. Karima coached me. She encouraged me to use critical thinking and to question everything - she was tough on the outside but patient on the inside #RIPKarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/jHdLvlujfQ Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) March 4, 2021

Im shattered to hear the news of Karima Browns passing. She fought hard for young talent in newsrooms. Im one of those she gave platform to when many wouldnt. I know she was fighting hard in hospital but ultimately the choice is never really ours.May her soul rest in peace Ziyanda N (@ZiyandaNgcobo) March 4, 2021

We are saddened to hear that senior journalist & political commentator Karima Brown has passed away.



It was interesting to listen to her analyses; even when we disagreed with her.



Our condolences to her loved ones. May her soul rest in peace. https://t.co/jGgCf4gVmx Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 4, 2021

