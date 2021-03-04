20°C / 22°C
Journalist Karima Brown dies from COVID-19

Brown had been admitted to hospital last month where she was receiving treatment for the virus.

Karima Brown. Picture: Radio702
Karima Brown. Picture: Radio702
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist, analyst and broadcaster Karima Brown has died from COVID- 19 related complications on Thursday.

Brown was admitted to hospital last month where she was receiving treatment for the virus. eNCA anchor Dan Moyane broke the news on Thursday morning.

She held many senior positions in the South African media industry, including executive editor for the Independent Group and political editor at Business Day.

Brown hosted a number of broadcasting shows, most recently The Fix on eNCA, which aired on Sundays. She was a former 702 talk show host and hosted a show on CNBC Africa. Brown was also a political commentator.

Her family, in a statement released on Thursday morning, described her as prolific.

“[She was] also and more importantly a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter, and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles.”

The family said she would be buried in accordance with Islamic traditions.

“A small number of invited persons will attend the funeral and all COVID-19 regulations will be observed.”

They said an announcement would be made in due time about a more public memorial service.

Timeline

