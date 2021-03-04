Information Regulator concerned over impact of new WhatsApp policy on SA users

The regulator has written to the parent company, Facebook, regarding changes that could see also South African users being kicked off from WhatsApp.

CAPE TOWN - The Information Regulator (IR) in South Africa said that it was concerned about the new WhatsApp policy changes facing users who ignored Facebook's terms by the new 15 May deadline.

The Information Regulator said that there were warnings from the company that if users did not accept the terms, users would not be able to read or send messages from the app.

The regulator also raised concern that citizens of the European Union would receive significantly higher privacy protection than South Africans and Africa.

Media statement : Information Regulator SA Provides Legal Analysis on WhatsApp Privacy Policy. #POPIA #Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/kcDYRz4FDb — Information Regulator SA (@InforegulatorSA) March 4, 2021

“People shouldn’t rush, there shouldn’t be an exodus from WhatsApp and going to other telephoning software or messaging software. I think the public should watch this thing unfold and see how the regulator will be able to engage Facebook on these matters, which we believe as the regulator are important matters", said the regulator's Professor Sizwe Snail ka Mtuze.

