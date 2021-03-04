I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry

Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson said when she was recruited to join that company, she was told she didn’t need to worry about selling because the firm had already secured business from Eskom.

As it happens. Watch: Eskom related evidence from the Former Chief Executive Officer of Trillian Management Consulting, Ms. Bianca Goodsonhttps://t.co/R1Aafi8irT — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 4, 2021

Goodson told the state capture commission on Thursday that Clive Angel was the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.

She said she met Essa at Melrose Arch - where Essa told her Trillian would help Eskom to reduce load shedding.

“[I was told that] The revenue for Trillian would be predominantly through Eskom and it will be through working with McKinsey. The holding company had one major shareholder and his name was Salim Essa.”

