Her spirit haunted me: Man sentenced to life in jail for killing girlfriend

Collings Maduane strangled Florah Mahlo in September 1999.

JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve resident Collings Maduane on Wednesday was sentenced by the Pretoria High Court to life behind bars for murdering his girlfriend more than 20 years ago.

He strangled Florah Mahlo in September 1999. Her body was dragged to a nearby bush and set on fire.

Their neighbours heard screams on the night of Mahlo's death but when they asked Maduane about it, he lied and said his victim was visiting family in Joburg.

In 2000, while Maduane served a 120-year jail sentence for another attempted murder crime, he confessed to his sister that he did kill Mahlo.

He only confessed to the authorities in 2019, claiming he was haunted by her spirit for evading justice for 19 years.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana said: “The court said it believed that the man was indeed haunted by the spirit of the deceased because he had successfully evaded justice for 19 years. The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence.”

