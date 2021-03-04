Hawks nab 6 suspects believed to be part of pangolin syndicate in Kyalami

Investigators found them on Wednesday in the Kyalami area where they were in the process of looking for a buyer for one of the vulnerable animals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested six people believed to be part of a syndicate dealing in pangolin.

Investigators found them on Wednesday in the Kyalami area where they were in the process of looking for a buyer for one of the vulnerable animals.

Aside from the live pangolin, the Hawks also seized cars and cell phones.

The suspects will be facing charges relating to dealing and being in possession of pangolin, which is in contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha said: “The unsuspecting syndicate, aged between 30 and 43, was arrested when they were in the process of looking for a buyer for a poached pangolin. Various assets were seized including a Toyota Fortuner and Mini Cooper, 10 cell phones and a live pangolin. The group will make their first court appearance on Friday.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.