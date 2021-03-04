Great croc escape cut short as WC officials recapture 7 more reptiles

In total, 27 have been recaptured after they escaped through a wired fence on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Officials have captured seven more crocodiles that escaped from a breeding farm outside Bonnievale.

It's not yet known how many managed to escape.

CapeNature's Petro van Rhyn said that trap cages with bait had been set up along the Breede River and there were patrols.

“An area of about 5km’s upstream towards Robinson and 5km downstream towards Salender is the key area. Landowners and community members on the riverbed have been alarmed by various means of communication. The public is urged to immediately report any sighting of a crocodile to the Bonnivale police."

