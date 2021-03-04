Google suffers brief but noticeable outage on Wed night in SA

The service monitoring platform Downdetector shows that the outage was first reported just before 7.30 pm in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - Online search giant Google and its services suffered a brief but noticeable outage on Wednesday night.

YouTube, Gmail and other Google services were also affected.

By 8 pm, the Google sites were restored.

It appears the outage seems to be specific to South Africa.

