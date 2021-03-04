Friends, colleagues remember Karima Brown as 'fierce' and 'determined' journo

Brown died from COVID-19-related complications earlier on Thursday after she was admitted to hospital last month. She was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetary in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Fierce and determined were some of the terms used by journalists from various media houses on Thursday afternoon when saying goodbye to veteran journalist Karima Brown.

Brown died from COVID-19-related complications earlier on Thursday after she was admitted to hospital last month.

READ: Journalist Karima Brown dies from COVID-19

She was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetary in Johannesburg.

Brown held many senior positions in the media industry and hosted a number of shows, including as a former 702 talk show host.

Friends, family and colleagues stood in silence as the tributes for the late veteran journalist were read aloud.

Brown, who was a leading media figure with an extensive career covering print, television, and radio, has been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic traditions.

ALSO READ: After Karima Brown's death, Cope wants journos added to frontline workers' list

Speaking at her burial ceremony, friend and colleague Eusebius McKaiser hailed her for her contribution.

"She wanted journalism to contribute to a more just and equal South Africa. She wasn't interested in journalism that simply records history, she wanted to be an actor as a journalist and therefore journalism had to be in service of bringing about structural change in the world."

Close friend, Faith Daniels, shared similar sentiments and recounted how many did not know the softer side of the firece and determined journalist.

"Such a fiesty personality and that's how she came across and some people would call it controversial, some people would say that they loved to hate her, hate to love her, all of those things but to me she was just my friend. And I think that no matter what people's opinions are about Karima, I will remember that side of her, the side that no a lot of people knew."

The family of the late media personality said that her fierce determination as a truth seeker in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.