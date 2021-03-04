Ex-Trillian CEO Goodson queried agreement for R10bn Eskom contract, Zondo hears

Bianca Goodson said that when she was recruited to join that company, she was told that she didn’t need to worry about selling because the company had already secured business from Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Trillian Management Consulting CEO, Bianca Goodson, said that she queried a three-page agreement that was expected to govern a R10 billion contract that the company had with McKinsey to provide services to Eskom.

Goodson testified at the state capture commission about her tenure that lasted less than three months.

As it happens. Watch: Eskom related evidence from the Former Chief Executive Officer of Trillian Management Consulting, Ms. Bianca Goodsonhttps://t.co/R1Aafi8irT — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 4, 2021

She said that when she wanted to deploy her team, McKinsey told her that they didn’t need to worry about working because they would get paid anyway.

Goodson said that when she was recruited to join that company, she was told that she didn’t need to worry about selling because the company had already secured business from Eskom.

And by the time she left, there was still no response on the sub-contract that she had sent back.

“I looked at the subcontractor's agreement and I was like 'there is no way that you could sign a three-pager that is so loose and fluffy to govern a transaction that is worth R10 billion for an SOE'. So I tracked changes and I had an issue with almost every sentence in that sub-contractors agreement," said Goodson

