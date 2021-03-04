Ex-Steinhoff CEO Jooste charged in Germany over accounting violations - report

Bloomberg said that the indictment covered accounting violations in Germany, with Jooste's German lawyer responding by calling the allegations inaccurate.

JOHANNESBURG - Bloomberg is reporting that former Steinhoff International Holdings CEO Markus Jooste is believed to be among four people charged in Germany in connection with accounting violations.

It said that this was according to a person familiar with the investigation, however, the names of the four haven't been released.

Reports said that the charges were filed about four months ago.

Bloomberg is reporting that prosecutors in the German city of Oldenburg may issue a statement about the case later on Thursday.

The network said that the indictment covered accounting violations in Germany, with Jooste's German lawyer responding by calling the allegations inaccurate.

The charges are the first related to the 2017 scandal that brought the retailer, based in South Africa and listed in Frankfurt, to the brink of collapse.

German prosecutors began their investigation then and Deloitte refused to sign off on the company's financial statements.

Jooste resigned just before the scandal broke, with investors losing billions as the share price plummeted.

There have been strong calls in this country for Jooste and others to be prosecuted.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.