EC police 'following strong leads' after 2 girls murdered in Peddie

The 11-year-old and 15-year-old were both stabbed.

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape police are investigating the murders of two girls in the Peddie area.

Their bodies were discovered in bushes in the Bhingqala locality this week.

"The circumstances surrounding the murders and the motive form part of the investigation. No arrests have been made as yet and police are following strong leads", said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci.

