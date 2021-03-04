Dlodlo: No concrete evidence intelligence agents tried to bribe judges

She’s told Parliament that information to this effect was given to the State Security Agency (SSA) by a discredited information peddler.

CAPE TOWN - State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said she was yet to see any concrete evidence of intelligence agents trying to bribe judges.

Dlodlo was answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday about allegations aired at the state capture inquiry that members of the judiciary had received payments in an operation codenamed "project justice".

The minister said there was no evidence that the operation was carried out.

She said she had ordered a forensic investigation into allegations about the possible bribery of members of the judiciary.

Dlodlo said despite repeated requests, she was yet to receive any information from her acting director-general, Loyiso Jafta, who told the inquiry there was circumstantial evidence that judges or a judge had been bribed.

She complained that Jafta had disrespected her authority by going to testify at the Zondo commission without first consulting her.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi accused Dlodlo of presiding over the most disorganised, chaotic intelligence service in the country’s history.

“The very act of you trying to stop your DG from going to testify, not knowing what he was going to testify about – also attests to the fact that you are presiding over some people who do not trust you, who do not relate to your authority. Why should you not be removed? Because of all this just means you are incompetent, or the intelligence community has complete mistrust in you.”

Dlodlo denied she was incompetent. On trying to block Jafta from testifying, she insisted that she only wanted to ensure that information laid before the commission was “credible and verified”.

“Once there are half-truths that are given to a commission, half-truths [given] to the public, I have every responsibility and I intend to exercise that responsibility, to ensure that the people of this country know the truth. I do not want to set a narrative that says judges are bribed in South Africa because I have no evidence to that effect.

“That project justice was given to our department by a discredited peddler. And one of the things I am trying to stop is this department using peddlers that come with information that intends to break the bone of our democracy.”

