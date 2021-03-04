20°C / 22°C
CT police arrest man for stabbing wife to death while she was driving

The attack occurred on Ottery Road and led to a crash.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News understands that a man has been arrested after stabbing his wife to death while she was driving in Wynberg.

The attack occurred on Ottery Road and led to a crash.

“Our crime scene experts and local police are still on the scene combing the area for clues. A 39-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested on a charge of murder," police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said.

