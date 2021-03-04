CT police arrest man for stabbing wife to death while she was driving

The attack occurred on Ottery Road and led to a crash.

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News understands that a man has been arrested after stabbing his wife to death while she was driving in Wynberg.

“Our crime scene experts and local police are still on the scene combing the area for clues. A 39-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested on a charge of murder," police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said.

