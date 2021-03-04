COVID claims 95 more lives in SA while over 83k vaccines administered so far

This means the Department of Health met its target of exhausting the first batch of 80,000 Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Wednesday said it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks.

This means it met its target of exhausting the first batch of 80,000 Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines.

The department said it was encouraged by the progress and was learning from the process, which would allow it to re-define the programme in preparation for roll out to the larger community in the next phases.

Sadly, the department has also confirmed that 95 more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 50,366.

There have been 1,447 more infections over this period, with the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic ballooning to 1 516 262.

The recovery rate is at 94.6%, meaning 1 434 772 people have recuperated.