Court sends request letter to DCS for Mdluli to appear on corruption matter

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has sent a request letter to the Department Correctional Services for former Crime Intelligence head, Richard Mdluli, to appear in court.

This comes after his co-accused, Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus, appeared on charges of corruption, fraud and theft.

The charges are related to the allegation of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund.

This is the second time that Mdluli has failed to appear.

Investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala: "Judge Bam ruled that Mdluli was ordered to appear and a request letter be sent to the Department of Correctional Services to bring him to court from prison where he is currently serving his sentence in a separate matter. Bam stated that there was no reason why he could not appear before court today."

The matter has been postponed to next week Friday to set a trial date.

