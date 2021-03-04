Child rape case against former CoCT official to resume in April

The accused was arrested last June for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in Strandfontein and is out on bail.

CAPE TOWN - The court case of a former senior City of Cape Town official who is accused of child rape has been postponed until next month.

The accused appeared in court in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

He was arrested last June for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in Strandfontein and is out on bail.

The man has since been dismissed by the city.

He used to work as a sub-council manager in the Mitchells Plain area at the time of his arrest.

His case will resume on 7 April.

